Oranje boss Ronald Koeman was asked if the Netherlands have a striker issue ahead of the upcoming internationals.
Koeman has called up Memphis Depay, Wout Weghorst and Brian Brobbey as the three strikers in his selection.
Asked whether he has a striker problem, Koeman said, “We don’t have much choice, maybe in that respect. But within this selection, a number of guys can play well there. Brobbey’s selection indicates that we don’t have many options. You select a boy who is not a starter at Ajax, but someone with a future. If I had several choices in that position, you look at who plays, who has rhythm?”
Asked why Brobbey and not Thijs Dallinga of Toulouse, Koeman said, “Of course we also followed the boys in France. But I chose Brobbey because I want to see him for ten days. I still think he will eventually get better.”
Luuk de Jong was the usual ‘Plan B’ off the bench late in games for Netherlands but now he is not available, Koeman does not see this being Wout Weghorst’s role, “He is absolutely not a Plan B. In my first period that was the reason to choose Luuk de Jong and not Wout. I thought Luuk was a better pinch-hitter. But Wout has developed in such a way that he is a serious option. I see him as a striker, not as number ten.”
Donyell Malen was a late replacement for the injured Steven Bergwijn, despite not being in the provisional squad. Koeman explained, “When we made the pre-selection, he didn’t play. He didn’t even fit in. The last two weeks he has played right winger at Dortmund. In my opinion, Bergwijn was the right winger for me. One of them, at least. I exchange a right winger and bring in a boy who is used to playing in that position as well. Others can do that too, but those are guys who play on the left side.”
On Luuk de Jong and Vincent Janssen’s decision to retire from international football, Koeman said, “Luuk de Jong is a different case than Vincent Janssen. You talk about an age difference. Those are choices they make and I respect that. Many people might not do this. I have always said: like it or not. If you come, you have to be proud that you have been selected and radiate it. If that is not the case for whatever reason, you have to stay at home.”