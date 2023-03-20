AZ suffer a painful defeat aga... AZ Alkmaar failed to move up to second in the ...

Cocu’s Vitesse dent PSV&... PSV Eindhoven's chance of winning the Eredivisie title took a ...

Excelsior ease to victory over... Excelsior eased their relegation fears with a simple 4-1 victory ...

Feyenoord take a big step towa... Feyenoord defeated Ajax 3-2 in De Klassieker at the Johan ...

Groningen troubles increased w... Crowd trouble marred the derby of the north on Sunday ...

Tannane inspires NEC to win ov... Oussama Tannane played a starring role as NEC Nijmegen defeated ...

Sparta Rotterdam beat Emmen to... Sparta Rotterdam defeated Emmen 2-0 on Saturday to climb above ...