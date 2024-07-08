Ronald Koeman has confirmed his intentions to remain as the Netherlands boss until the World Cup in 2026.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Koeman has a contract up until the end of the 2026 World Cup but there was a clause that could have come into effect should the Netherlands not get past the last 16. That clause would have allowed the KNVB to say goodbye to Koeman.
Speaking to De Telegraaf, Koeman said on his future, “As it is now. I don’t think they can get rid of me anymore.”
Koeman has guided the Netherlands to the semi-finals of the European Championships where they will face England. He has still faced criticism from some supporters but it is now very unlikely that the KNVB would choose to part ways ahead of a new Nations League campaign later this year.