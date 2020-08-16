According to Catalunya Radio, Ronald Koeman is the top candidate to replace Quique Setien as Barcelona boss.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
After the 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich on Friday, Barcelona are set to sack Setien.
Catalunya Radio is reporting that the club wants Koeman to take over, and adds that the Netherlands boss is now ready to say yes to the job.
Koeman has always said he would remain in charge of Netherlands until after Euro 2020, but reports in Spain believe his opinion has now changed.
Koeman reportedly sees this summer as the perfect time to take on his dream job, with the expectations for next season lower after such a poor campaign, which left the club without any trophies.
The 57-year-old has a clause in his contract that would allow him to leave the Netherlands job for Barcelona but only after Euro 2020. The Spanish giants would have to negotiate Koeman’s release with the KNVB.
Why would Barca want Koeman?
His coaching record is at best chequered. Thanks
He was awful at Everton.
https://footballwhispers.com/blog/ronald-koeman-why-did-it-go-so-wrong-at-everton/
He has not been great with the Dutch national team. (N Ireland made his team look very ordinary)
That he wants to get the job he has made very clear over a long time.
Why he might be appointed remains a mystery.
Well. There we go.
I find it astonishing.
But those who matter clearly think it’s a wise move.
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2020/aug/17/ronald-koeman-to-be-appointed-new-barcelona-manager
He was bad at Everton but your ignorance about the situation at the Dutch NT is evident. The team was flat out AWFUL before Koeman arrived, easily the worst they’d been in 3 decades. His tactics and approach are one of the main reasons the team has become at least somewhat respectable again.
Not saying that means he’ll do well for Barcelona, but try doing some research so your posts make some level of sense.