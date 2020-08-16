According to Catalunya Radio, Ronald Koeman is the top candidate to replace Quique Setien as Barcelona boss.

After the 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich on Friday, Barcelona are set to sack Setien.

Catalunya Radio is reporting that the club wants Koeman to take over, and adds that the Netherlands boss is now ready to say yes to the job.

Koeman has always said he would remain in charge of Netherlands until after Euro 2020, but reports in Spain believe his opinion has now changed.

Koeman reportedly sees this summer as the perfect time to take on his dream job, with the expectations for next season lower after such a poor campaign, which left the club without any trophies.

The 57-year-old has a clause in his contract that would allow him to leave the Netherlands job for Barcelona but only after Euro 2020. The Spanish giants would have to negotiate Koeman’s release with the KNVB.




Email, RSS Follow
admin (8861 Posts)

Follow @Footballoranje_ on Twitter