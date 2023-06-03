Ronald Koeman has admitted that Georginio Wijnaldum and Daley Blind are a problem for the Netherlands squad. He also admitted Virgil van Dijk can play better than he has recently.
Wijnaldum has struggled for form since returning from injury at AS Roma, while Daley Blind has seen almost no playing time since he joined Bayern Munich in January.
Both remain in the Netherlands squad, but Ronald Koeman admitted to De Telegraaf that they are the “Problem children” for Oranje.
On Blind he added, “Training well at a good club with a good idea of training is not enough. If everyone is top fit, Daley will lose the battle against the others. However, I don’t write him off when he gets to play football at a high level. You can always rely on him, he has experience and can play in several positions. Daley has also been important in qualifying for the Final Four. “
Additionally, Koeman said on Virgil van Dijk, “He is part of a Liverpool that has been struggling for two years. The team has become less, lesser midfielders, difficulty putting pressure and that is at the expense of the defenders. But Virgil’s own role can and must be better. That’s how critical he is also. It could be related to his serious knee injury in October 2020 or the World Cup in the middle of the season. Sometimes he also estimates situations a little too easily.”
Koeman is still unsure whether he will be able to rely on Memphis Depay for the semi-final of the Nations League against Croatia on the 14th of June, “It will be a race against time and I don’t know yet if I can call on him. It has been struggling with muscle injuries since the European Championship in 2021. Memphis is convinced of itself. “I am strong, I will do it this way and I will succeed’. With his cruciate ligament he succeeded, but now it is more difficult.”