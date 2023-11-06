Ronald Koeman has admitted to calling Luuk de Jong about a return to the Dutch national team.
The in-form PSV striker has retired from the national team but seemed to be open for a return to the national team earlier in the season.
Koeman admitted to Rondo that he called him, “I called him afterwards: what is it now, yes or no? I said: let’s agree on one thing. If you want to be in the picture, you call me. Then I will decide whether I call you. That is now the status with Luuk. If he indicates that he would like to play for the Dutch national team, then there is a possibility that he will be selected.”
Koeman discussed De Jong’s answer, “He said to me again what he said the first time when he called. He felt bad, because of course, we have a good relationship. I brought him to Barcelona. But he said he wants some rest during the international break because he is getting older, plays the Champions League and has two children. I said: Very unfortunate Luuk, but I respect your decision .”
Koeman was then asked by Ronald de Boer, what would he do if De Jong said he wanted to be back for the European Championships squad, “I don’t know, I haven’t thought about that yet. I understand your question. I have to think about that. I also think there is something in it, that someone will make themselves available when the European Championships are close. I honestly don’t have an answer to it. Of course, you have to go to the European Championship with the strongest possible selection. That won’t be until May, so I don’t think you should worry about that now.”