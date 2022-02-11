Orkun Kokcu hopes to raise Feyenoord a big transfer fee when he decides to depart the Rotterdam club.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The midfielder is in excellent form so far this season and a number of clubs will be keeping an eye on the Turkish international ahead of a possible transfer in the summer.
Speaking to Feyenoord TV, Kokcu said, “I know that the club is not in very good shape financially, so I would prefer to provide a nice transfer fee for the club at the right time. I don’t know yet how that will go.”
Kokcu is in no rush to leave Rotterdam, “We have to see how it will go, I don’t know yet. There will be a new transfer period next summer and if it doesn’t happen then I will happily stay here for another year. Or however long it might be. .”