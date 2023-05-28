Orkun Kökçü has confirmed that he will leave Feyenoord this summer if the right club comes calling.
The Turkish international captioned Feyenoord to the Eredivisie title this season and has been linked with a move to several clubs, including Arsenal, Tottenham and Bayer Leverkusen.
Speaking to ESPN, the midfielder said, “If the right club comes, I want to take a step this summer. This season I have taken the last step to be a decisive player for Feyenoord.”
The 22-year-old has made 175 appearances for Feyenoord, scoring 32 times and adding 27 assists.