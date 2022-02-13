Juventus struck in the final moments to earn a 1-1 draw against Atalanta Bergamo on Sunday.
Hans Hateboer, Marten de Roon and Koopmeiners all started the clash for Atalanta, while Matthijs de Ligt was in the Juventus defence.
Atalanta had the better of the first half but could not find a way through the Juventus defence which was well marshaled by De Ligt, who made a number of blocks.
Eventually, in the 76th minute, Atalanta took the lead through a stunning strike by Ruslan Malinovskyi. However, Juventus struck through Danilo in the 93rd minute to earn a point.
All four Dutchmen played the full match with Koopmeiners the pick of the bunch. The Atalanta star had an excellent game in the midfield, contributing six key passes, while he won 5/8 ground duels and completed 83% of passes.