AZ Alkmaar midfielder Teun Koopmeiners has confirmed there is interest from Italian side AS Roma.
On Friday, La Gazetta Dello Sport reported that AS Roma were interested in the midfielder and the newspaper article drew attention for the wrong reasons. The Italian newspaper used a picture of Teun’s brother Peer, who plays for Jong AZ, instead of the Dutch international.
Speaking to the NOS after AZ Alkmaar’s 1-0 win over Willem II on Saturday, Koopmeiners was asked if the rumours were true about Roma’s interest.
He said, “The interest is there. We will all see what will happen next. I will not go into any further interest. It is logical that if we as a team have such a good season that things like this would happen. However, it is not on the agenda yet.”
Koopmeiners was also asked by ESPN if he thought Roma was a nice club, “Yes, of course. But I’m still here. Interest is always nice, as an appreciation. But we still have a nice battle to go with AZ.”