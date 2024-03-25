Teun Koopmeiners will miss the Netherlands clash with Germany on Tuesday after suffering an injury.
The Atalanta Bergamo midfielder came on as a late substitute in the win over Scotland on Friday and was expected to start the clash with Germany.
However, Koopmeiners suffered an injury and he is not fit enough to make the trip to Germany for the friendly clash.
It is a blow for the 24-year-old, who has not yet proven himself to be an essential part of the Oranje squad. He would have been hoping to replicate his good club form in Oranje.