Teun Koopmeiners scored the winning goal as Atalanta Bergamo defeated Hallas Verona 2-1 on Sunday evening.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
After being knocked out of the Champions League in midweek, Atalanta were looking for a win in Serie A. Marten de Roon was in the starting eleven and he was partnered in midfield by Koopmeiners, who did not feature in the defeat to Villarreal.
Hellas Verona had the lead through Giovanni Simeone before Aleksei Miranchuk made it 1-1 before the break.
Koopmeiners was the hero for his side in the second half as his deflected effort found the net to earn Atalanta a 2-1 victory.
Both Koopmeiners and De Roon played the full match while Hans Hateboer came on as a substitute.