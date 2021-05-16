Teun Koopmeiners has stated he will quickly make a decision about his future with AZ Alkmaar.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Koopmeiners played his 150th match for AZ Alkmaar on Sunday in a 5-0 victory over Heracles Almelo and afterwards spoke with ESPN.
Asked if it would be his last game for the club, Koopmeiners said, “I don’t know. In any case, I am happy that I was able to play my 150th game. I was a bit afraid of that …”
Last week, Koopmeiners hinted that there was a transfer going on in the background, but would not add more, “You will see. First I will take it easy at home for a week. I have to think a bit here and there, let me put it this way.”
Koopmeiners has been linked with a number of clubs including AS Roma, Internazionale, Leeds United and Liverpool.