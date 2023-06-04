Teun Koopmeiners scored three and set up one in Atalanta’s 5-2 win over Monza on Sunday which sealed them a European spot.
Koopmeiners opened the scoring for Atalanta with a header in the 12th minute before the midfielder doubled the lead just before half-time.
Monza pulled one back but Koopmeiners then set up Rasmus Hojberg to make it 3-1 before he sealed his hattrick with a stunning strike from close to the halfway line which flew over the goalkeeper.
The match finished 5-2 in the end and that means Atalanta finish the season in 5th which is good enough for a Europa League spot. Koopmeiners ends his campaign with ten goals.
Elsewhere, Roma also sealed a Europa League spot while Bologna defeated Lecce 3-2 with Joshua Zirkzee scoring.