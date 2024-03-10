Teun Koopmeiners scored twice as Atalanta Bergamo drew 2-2 with Juventus on Sunday.
Koopmeiners has been in fine goal scoring form in recent weeks and he broke the deadlock against Juventus with a fine finish from the edge of the box.
The Turin side then turned it around with goals from Andrea Cambiaso and Arkaduisz Milik, but Koopmeiners then scored his 9th goal in his last 10 games to earn his side a point.
The midfielders form is a message to Ronald Koeman ahead of the Netherlands games against Scotland and Germany this month. Koopmeiners will certainly be in the squad named on Friday.