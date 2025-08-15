In front of the watching Ronald Koeman, Telstar lost their opening home game of the season 2-0 against PEC Zwolle.
With his son in goal for Telstar, Ronald Koeman was in the crowd alongside KNVB director Nigel de Jong and U21 head coach Michael Reiziger.
They watched on as PEC Zwolle took an early lead through Kostons, who provided the finish after being set up by Kaj de Rooij.
Telstar came close to an equaliser in the second half with Danny Bakker just off target with a header. However, shortly afterward, Kostons got his second goal to kill the game.
It is two defeats now for Telstar while PEC Zwolle go top with their second victory.