Sparta Rotterdam’s poor start to the season continued on Saturday as they fell to a 1-0 loss at RKC Waalwijk.
Both sides went into the weekend on seven points and languished just above PEC Zwolle at the bottom.
The game lacked quality from the start and the only chance came just before half time as RKC goalkeeper Etienne Vaessen had to save from Vito van Crooij.
Early in the second half, Lennart Thy missed with a header before RKC Waalwijk got chances through Michiel Kramer and Jens Odgaard.
The game was heading for a 0-0 until Kramer found the net with a 90th minute header to seal the three points for RKC, who now climbs to 12th in the table. Sparta are now second bottom and only three points above the drop zone.