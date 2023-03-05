Mohammed Kudus scored the only goal of the game as Ajax defeated NEC Nijmegen 1-0 in the Johan Cruijff ArenA.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
With AZ Alkmaar, Feyenoord and PSV Eindhoven all winning earlier in the weekend, Ajax needed three points to ensure their title challenge remained on track.
Steven Berghuis nearly got Ajax off to a perfect start in the fifth minute but his strike cannoned back off the crossbar. Steven Bergwijn was then denied by Jasper Cillessen.
Seven minutes into the second half, Ajax broke the deadlock as Dusan Tadic crossed for Kudus to convert from close range.
Magnus Mattsson got a good chance for NEC but he could not trouble Gerónimo Rulli in the Ajax goal. At the other end, Ajax had plenty of possession but did not manage a second goal.
The win means Ajax remains second and three points behind Feyenoord. NEC is in 10th.