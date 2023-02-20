Dirk Kuyt hopes that Cody Gakpo finds his feet at Liverpool and he heaped praise on Virgil van Dijk.
Gakpo took some time to get going at Liverpool but he has now netted twice in his last two appearances for the club.
Speaking to Voetbal International, former Liverpool star Dirk Kuyt said, “I hope Cody will find his place. I think he is a typical Liverpool player: a lot of positive energy, he puts in a lot of work and he can play in several positions. It is good for his confidence that he will now also score. You can only really judge him at the start of next season.”
Kuyt is not surprised that it took time for Gakpo to adjust, “In my first months at Liverpool I also lost six, seven kilos, purely because of the intensity of English football. Thiago Alcântara was already one of the best midfielders in Europe before joining Liverpool, but even he had to find his feet again in England.”
On Virgil van Dijk, Kuyt added, “For me, Virgil is the most successful Dutchman ever at Liverpool, although Gini has also won many prizes with the club. Virgil is now a celebrity at the club.”