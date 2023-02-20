Utrecht has confirmed the signing of Zakaria Labyad on a free transfer.
The 29-year-old has been without a club since leaving Ajax last summer and he had been training with Utrecht since the start of the year as he looked to make a full recovery from a knee issue.
Labyad has now signed a one-and-a-half-year deal with the option of another year with Utrecht.
Technical director Jordy Zuidam told the club’s website, “There is no doubt that Zakaria is an incredibly good football player and we at FC Utrecht know better than anyone. In the past period, we have also seen those qualities come back more and more at Zakaria and we started talking about the future. Zakaria wanted to go back, we wanted to add him to our selection, so we quickly decided that. very happy that we can call Zakaria a FC Utrecht player again.”
Labyad made 58 appearances for Utrecht between 2017 and 2018 with the midfielder netting 20 times and adding 16 assists.