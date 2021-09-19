Sam Lammers netted his first Bundesliga goal but Wout Weghorst answered as Wolfsburg drew 1-1 with Eintracht Frankfurt.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Sam Lammers got his first goal for his new club on Thursday in their Europa League clash with Fenerbahce and he took that confidence into the clash against Mark van Bommel’s unbeaten Wolfsburg.
Wout Weghorst went close first but his header hit the crossbar, before Lammers opened the scoring with a nice finish in the 38th minute.
Eintracht Frankfurt held out until the 70th minute when Weghorst made it 1-1 from a tight angle. Weghorst then thought he had netted the winner before the end but his goal was disallowed for offside.
Wolfsburg are now second in the table, while Eintracht Frankfurt are 15th.