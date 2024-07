Lammers close to joining Twent... According to a report in Italy, Sam Lammers is close ...

Sparta in the race to sign Man... According to Fabrizio Romano, Sparta Rotterdam are hoping to sign ...

Bologna confirms Dallinga sign... Bologna have confirmed the signing of Dutch international striker Thijs ...

Ajax lose young goalkeeper to ... Ajax have confirmed that young goalkeeper Tommy Setford has left ...

Dallinga to replace Zirkzee at... According to various reports in Italy, Bologna are hoping to ...

Bayern Munich and Man Utd batt... According to L'Equipe, three clubs are battling to sign Xavi ...

Willumssen departs Go Ahead Ea... Willum Willumsson has left Go Ahead Eagles to sign for ...