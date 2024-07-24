According to a report in Italy, Sam Lammers is close to joining FC Twente from Rangers.
FC Twente have been linked with Lammers for weeks but it seemed that the striker was going to be too expensive for the Enschede side, who have also been priced out for Wout Weghorst.
However, this may have changed with Italian journalist Andrea Losapio of Tuttomercatoweb reporting that Lammers is close to joining the Tukkers.
Losapio was one of the first journalists to report that Lammers was leaving Atalanta Bergamo for Rangers in June 2023.
It remains to be seen whether it would be a loan deal or a permanent move for Lammers, who spent the last six months of last season on loan to Utrecht.