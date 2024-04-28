Sam Lammers scored his eighth goal in seven games to earn FC Utrecht a 2-2 draw against RKC Waalwijk.
RKC were hoping to secure a big win towards their safety and David Min fired them ahead from inside the box after 26th minutes.
The hosts remained in front until the hour mark when Can Bozdogan equalised for Utrecht. Five minutes later, Min set up Richonell Margaret to fire RKC back in front.
RKC looked set to secure the three points but Lammers then stepped up, wriggling past two defenders before firing in his 8th goal in seven games. He has now set a record after scoring in seven straight matches.
The point means RKC remains 16th while Utrecht is seventh.