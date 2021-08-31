Sam Lammers has left Atalanta Bergamo to join Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt on loan for the rest of the season.
The forward left PSV Eindhoven for Italy last summer, and despite a positive start, he found himself on the bench. In total he made 14 league appearances last season, scoring twice.
This summer, Lammer has been heavily linked with Genoa but he has now moved to the Bundesliga. Eintracht Frankfurt confirmed the 24-year-old’s arrival on deadline day.
At Eintracht Frankfurt, Lammers will battle former Sparta Rotterdam striker Ragner Ache for a starting spot.