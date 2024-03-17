Sam Lammers scored the only goal of the game as FC Utrecht edged out NEC Nijmegen 1-0.
The battle for the European playoff spots is heading to the wire and Utrecht slipped to ninth on Saturday with Fortuna Sittard winning.
NEC went into the game in sixth and they began the game in Utrecht brightly with Koki Ogawa and Calvin Verdonk going close in a goalless first half.
In the second half, Utrecht improved and after an hour, Sam Lammers tapped in his third goal for the club to put them in front.
Utrecht had several chances to kill the game before the end but it didn’t matter as NEC failed to find an equaliser.
Utrecht climbs back to eighth and they are three points behind NEC.