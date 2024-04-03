FC Utrecht recorded a comfortable 5-1 win over PEC Zwolle on Wednesday evening.
Sparta overtook Utrecht into eighth place on Tuesday evening, meaning there was some pressure on the hosts to win. The first half was a poor affair with Victor Jensen going closest to the opener but his strike hit the post.
At the break, Utrecht made a triple substitution with Mark van der Maarel, Oscar Fraulo and Isac Lidberg all coming on. Lidberg made an instant impact with his header coming back off the post and Sam Lammers was there to net the rebound. Moments later, Jens Toornstra fired in a second.
PEC Zwolle pulled one back through Lennart Thy but Utrecht didn’t waiver and a double from Lidberg made it 4-1. Substitute Adrian Blake then scored the fifth just before the end.
Utrecht reclaims 8th spot in the race for the European playoffs, while PEC Zwolle sits in 14th.