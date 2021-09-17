Noa Lang and Mark Flekken have been named by Louis van Gaal in the provisional Netherlands squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers with Latvia and Gibraltar.

Netherlands face Latvia on the 8th of October before hosting Gibraltar in Rotterdam three days later.

Louis van Gaal has named his provisional squad, which includes Freiburg goalkeeper Mark Flekken and Club Brugge winger Noa Lang. Last month, Van Gaal confirmed that Flekken was on his radar, while Lang is deservedly called up after a strong start to the season in Belgium.

Luuk de Jong is back in the provisional squad, but there is no place for Ajax goalkeeper Remko Pasveer or Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek.




