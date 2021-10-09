Noa Lang was happy to make his Netherlands debut in the 2-1 victory over Latvia on Friday evening.
The Club Brugge star made his Oranje debut just after the hour mark, replacing Steven Berghuis in the 1-0 victory against Latvia.
After the game, Lang spoke to NOS, “There is always room for improvement, but in itself, it went well. I wasn’t really nervous. It may sound crazy, because it’s my debut, but for me, it’s just a match.”
Lang was almost decisive with a pass to Memphis before he got a chance to score himself which was blocked, “I’ve been involved in about three opportunities. With that chance from Memphis, the ball was not in my favour. That’s why I played him in the loop to Memphis; unfortunately, it didn’t go in.”
Lang plays mostly on the left wing for Club Brugge and was brought in at right-wing on Friday, but that does not matter for the youngster, “If you’re a good footballer, position doesn’t matter. I am also someone who plays football on intuition and who tries to sense what is needed. I think tonight went okay. The fact that I came in as a right winger doesn’t make the debut any less beautiful.”
Lang will have a special place to put his first Netherlands cap, “It will be placed between the cups and shirts. It was my dream to make my debut for the Dutch national team. To do that here or in a full Johan Cruijff ArenA, in principle it does not matter much. In any case, I’m no less happy about it.”