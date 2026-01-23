Galatasaray has confirmed the signing of Dutch international winger Noa Lang from Napoli on loan.
The winger only joined Napoli in the summer from PSV Eindhoven but he has struggled to establish himself as a regular.
With the intention of being selected for the World Cup, Lang has now departed Italy in search of more minutes. Galatasaray have presented the Dutchman on loan until the end of the season.
An option to make the move permanent has been included in the deal for the 26-year-old, who has previously played with Ajax and Club Brugge.