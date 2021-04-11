Noa Lang returned from injury with a goal but Club Brugge were defeated 2-1 by Anderlecht on Sunday evening.
Lang suffered an injury playing for the Netherlands U21’s during the international period, and Club Brugge boss hilippe Clement has been careful with the winger, who started Sunday’s clash on the bench.
With the score at 0-0, Lang appeared from the bench for the second half, and he needed only seven minutes to break the deadlock. The forward showed some lovely skills before firing past Anderlecht goalkeeper Timon Wellenreuther.
However, Anderlecht would go on to turn the game around with Lukas Nmecha and Albert Sambi Lokonga scoring to seal a 2-1 victory for the hosts.
Ruud Vormer and Bas Dost started the game for Club Brugge, while Tahith Chong appeared late in the second half.