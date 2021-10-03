Noa Lang is very proud of his first Netherlands call-up and has set himself a target of scoring two goals.
The Club Brugge winger has been in excellent form so far this season and that has been rewarded with his first Oranje call up by Louis van Gaal.
Speaking to Rondo, Lang said, “I am very proud that my childhood dream has come true and that I can represent my country. For me, it is also a confirmation that I am developing well. I know from myself that I still have a lot to do and can do a lot better, but in any case, it is a step in the right direction.”
Lang is enjoying his time in Belgium, “I am appreciated at Club Brugge. I get a certain freedom and I am a player who needs that. It won’t be like that everywhere I go, I understand that, but I am a player who handles that freedom well. And the appreciation I get is very good for me. I felt that appreciation less at Ajax, I’m just clear about that.”
What would be a successful international period for Lang? “When I’ve played twice and showed myself at my best. By that I mean being decisive for the team. Two goals right away, that would be nice.”
Lang can make his Netherlands debut on Friday against Latvia.