Noa Lang scored twice as Club Brugge defeated KV Oostende 3-0 on Friday evening.
In the 24th minute, Lang opened the scoring after taking down a long ball with a fine touch before flicking it past the KV Oostende goalkeeper Guillaume Hubert.
Hans Vanaken made it 2-0 before Lang rounded off the victory with his second of the evening with ten minutes to go.
Lang has now scored four goals and provided four assists in eight games this season. The winger will now be looking to establish himself in the Champions League when Club Brugge face PSG in midweek.
Ruud Vormer played the ninety minutes for Club Brugge, while Bas Dost came off the bench late on.