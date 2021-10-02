Barcelona chairman Joan Laporta has told Spanish media that Ronald Koeman will not be sacked as the club’s head coach.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Koeman has come under pressure in recent weeks after a tough start to the La Liga campaign and Champions League. Reports have claimed that Laporta has been in talks with other head coaches.
However, speaking to the Spanish media on Saturday, Laporta said, “Ronald Koeman will remain Barcelona’s coach. He deserves the trust. When the injured players are back, we’ll have more to choose from. Koeman is a club legend of Barcelona. I have spoken to him and have drawn my conclusions. He trusts this team, I can see that.”
Laporta says he has a good relationship with Koeman, “We have a good and honest relationship. I think he thinks the same. Ronald is a good person. He has a contract and we are all going to do everything we can to improve the situation.”