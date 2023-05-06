Heerenveen boosted their chances of a European playoff spot with a 3-2 win over NEC Nijmegen.
RKC Waalwijk’s win on Friday evening put them 8th and added pressure onto both NEC and Heerenveen going into the clash on Saturday.
The game got off to a slow start but after half an hour, Thom Haye opened the scoring with an excellent free kick for Heerenveen. The lead didn’t last long as a corner was extended by Iván Márquez and Magnus Mattsson tapped in the equaliser for the hosts.
On the hour, Souffian El Karouani sent a measured cross to Landry Dimata, who put NEC in front. Dimata then had a big chance to make it 3-1 but was denied by Xander Mous.
Heerenveen then put on the pressure and in the 82nd minute, Sydney van Hooijdonk fired in the equaliser after a good cross from Osame Sahraoui.
Heerenveen then snatched the three points as Jasper Cillessen misjudged a shot from Antoine Colassin and it found the net.
Heerenveen are ninth and level on points with RKC while NEC is tenth and three points behind.