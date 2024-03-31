Robert Muhren’s 94th minute goal earned Volendam a 1-1 draw at Almere City.
The hosts had the ball in the net early on through Kornelius Hansen but an offside saved Volendam, who then took control. The visitors had a number of chances, but Almere City goalkeeper Samuel Şahin-Radlinger made a number of saves.
Almere City kept the score level and then in the 71st minute, they had the lead with Adi Nalić heading in a Peer Koopmeiners free kick.
It seemed Volendam were heading for another defeat, but in the 94th minute, Muhren rescued a point with a cool finish.
Volendam stay bottom and seven points off 16th, while Almere City is in 12th.