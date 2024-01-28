A last-minute penalty saw Go Ahead Eagles earn a 2-2 draw against NEC Nijmegen in Deventer.
NEC made a strong start to the game and in the second minute, Joris Kramer had to clear an effort off the line.
Go Ahead striker Victor Edvardsen had a goal disallowed for offside before NEC were awarded a penalty. After a foul by Eric Llansana on Kodai Sano, Magnus Mattsson made it 1-0 from the spot.
Tjarron Chery made his debut from the bench for NEC, but in the 74th minute, Bas Kuipers equalised for the hosts from a Bobby Adekanye cross.
Chery then restored NEC’s lead in the 83rd minute with a cool finish but that didn’t prove to be the winner. After a foul by Dirk Proper, Edvardsen equalised from the penalty spot.
Go Ahead Eagles remain in sixth with NEC one spot behind them.