Lazio has announced the signing of Ajax midfielder Kenneth Taylor.
The 23-year-old arrived in Rome on Thursday and has now completed his move to Lazio for a fixed fee of €16.85 million.
Taylor has been with Ajax since 2010 and made his first team debut during the 2020/21 season. His form in the next year earned him a place in the World Cup squad in 2022.
In total, Taylor made 184 appearances for Ajax, scoring 36 times. He has five caps for the Netherlands national team.
He was Ajax’s reserve captain this season but now departs for his first foreign adventure in Serie A. Lazio currently sits ninth in the Italian top flight.