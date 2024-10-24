Lazio defeated FC Twente 2-0 in the Europa League on Thursday after Lars Unnerstall saw red early on.
After two draws, Twente went into the game looking for their first win of the competition but their plans were thrown out the window after only 11 minutes in Enschede.
Lars Unnerstall was shown a straight red card for bringing down Boulaye Dia and Twente had to play with ten-men.
From that point, Lazio dominated and the opening goal eventually fell after half an hour when Pedro found the net. It was initially given as offside but it was overturned.
Twente were then on the end of a barrage as Lazio peppered their goal looking for a second. A penalty was awarded to Lazio but overturned after Mees Hilgers was deemed not to make a foul.
It took until the 87th minute for Lazio to seal the victory as Gustav Isaksen finished off a swift attack.
Twente remains on two points in the competition and they sit 28th out of 36 teams.