According to Voetbal International, PSV Eindhoven midfielder Richard Ledezma is a target for New York City.
The 22-year-old has made 22 appearances for PSV since joining the club in 2020 but he has had a number of injuries that have stunted his progress.
According to Voetbal International, PSV are now in discussions with New York City which could see the midfielder return to his homeland.
The deal would be a loan but it is unclear at the moment whether there would be an option to make it permanent.