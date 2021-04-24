According to reports in Spain, there are four clubs interested in signing Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico this summer.
The Spanish outlet AS is reporting that Atletico Madrid are interested in Tagliafico, but face competition from Leeds United, Manchester City, and Internazionale.
The report states that Ajax wants €15 million to part with the Argentinian, who has a contract in Amsterdam until 2023.
De Telegraaf’s Ajax reported Mike Verweij recently discussed Tagliafico on their podcast and said, “That would be very good for Ajax, which has been wanting to sell Tagliafico for some time. He is one of the players who can still make money, they thought at Ajax. But he is old, little residual value and the interest leaves much to be desired. As Leeds has come forward now, as it appears, that could be a good deal. “
Leeds interest has been reported now for weeks with their Argentinian head coach Marcelo Bielsa a big fan of the full-back.
Should Tagliafico go, Veronica Inside reported on Friday that Ajax could look at bringing in Patrick van Aanholt this summer.