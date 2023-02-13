Alfred Schreuder will not be the new head coach of Leeds United.
The former Ajax boss was in attendance during Leeds United’s loss to Manchester United on Sunday and he was expected to be the one to replace Jesse Marsch.
However, Voetbal International is reporting that Schreuder has now left England after the club decided against his appointment.
The club’s board had a disagreement on whether the Dutchman was right for the club and in the end they decided it was best to look elsewhere.
Leeds United also failed in a move for Arne Slot earlier this month.