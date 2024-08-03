According to Voetbal International, Leeds United are interested in signing NEC Nijmegen attacker Sontje Hansen.
Leeds United are about to sell Crysencio Summerville to West Ham United and they have set their sights on another Dutchman as a replacement.
According to Voetbal International, Leeds are interested in Sontje Hansen of NEC Nijmegen. Birmingham City are also circling the former Ajax talent.
Hansen is still under contract with NEC for another three years so NEC can command a hefty fee for the winger, who joined on a free last summer. Hansen scored three and added seven assists in 38 games for NEC last season.