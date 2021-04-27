According to reports in England, PSV Eindhoven winger Noni Madueke is a wanted man with clubs in England, Italy, and Germany showing interest in the forward.
The 19-year-old has provided seven goals and six assists in 21 Eredivisie games this season for PSV Eindhoven, which has earned him attention from around Europe.
According to the Daily Mail, RB Leipzig, AC Milan, and Leicester City are all showing interest in the English U21 international, who would reportedly cost €17 million.
Madueke joined PSV from Tottenham Hotspur in 2018, and he has a contract in Eindhoven until the summer of 2024.