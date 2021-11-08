In an exclusive interview with Football-Oranje, Vitesse Arnhem manager Thomas Letsch revealed his secret to success with Vitesse Arnhem, who he has lead into Europe in his first 18 months in charge.
- by Michael Statham
The Vitesse head coach spoke with us following his side’s 3-2 defeat to Tottenham. When asked about how he has been able to not only qualify Vitesse for Europe in the Eredivisie, but be so competitive in the Europa Conference League this season, Letsch said, “We have clear principles how we want to play. For us it’s important: it doesn’t matter if we play against the team in the league on a lower position, or if we play here at the Spurs, we want to stick to our principles how we want to play.
“We want to press the opponent high, so any opponent all over the world, if you make a lot of pressure to them, with clear principles, and everyone knows exactly what they have to do, you have the opportunity to force mistakes and errors from them.”
Letsch continued, “I think it’s important to have a clear philosophy how you want to play, and this we work on for one-and-a-half years, and the the end result is we can sit here, and be proud of our team.”
