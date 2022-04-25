Bryan Linssen could depart Feyenoord in the summer for an adventure in Japan.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
According to Voetbal International, Feyenoord director Frank Arnesen is in talks with Urawa Red Diamonds about a deal for the attacker, who has made it no secret that he would like to play abroad one day.
Linssen does not need to depart Feyenoord but they would not stand in his way if he reached an agreement with the Japanese side. Feyenoord have given Linssen permission to discuss a deal.
Feyenoord signed Linssen from Vitesse Arnhem in 2020 and he has since made 84 appearances for the club, scoring 27 goals and adding 16 assists. The 31-year-old has had a successful campaign but is second choice forward behind Cyriel Dessers.