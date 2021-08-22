Linssen leads Feyenoord past G... Bryan Linssen was in outstanding form with two goals as ...

Uninspired Ajax held by Twente... Robin Propper's late strike earned FC Twente a 1-1 draw ...

Groningen and Utrecht in goall... The clash between Groningen and Utrecht ended in a 0-0 ...

Burgzorg earns Heracles a poin... Sparta Rotterdam and Heracles Almelo played out a 1-1 draw ...

PSV ease to victory over Cambu... PSV Eindhoven made it two wins from two in the ...

Heerenveen hold off RKC to rec... Heerenveen made it two wins from two after recording a ...

Alvarez will not leave: “... Edson Alvarez is not interested in leaving Ajax this summer ...