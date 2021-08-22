Bryan Linssen was in outstanding form with two goals as Feyenoord defeated Go Ahead Eagles 2-0 in De Kuip on Sunday.
Feyenoord started with the same formation that saw off Elfsborg in midweek, but after only five minutes, Arne Slot was forced into a change. Marcos Senesi grabbed his thigh and had to go off, with Wouter Burger taking his place.
The first half was goalless with Alireza Jahanbakhsh going close for Feyenoord, while at the other end, Luuk Brouwers was close to giving Go Ahead a surprising lead.
Guus Til went close early in the second half before Bryan Linssen did make it 1-0 in the 60th minute. Warner Hahn stopped an effort from Luis Sinisterra but the ball was loose and Linssen followed up to score.
Burger was also forced off for Feyenoord due to cramp and Ramon Hendriks replaced him. Go Ahead Eagles could not trouble Justin Bijlow and in the 87th minute, Linssen settled the game with a fierce strike that left Hahn without a chance.
Linssen was close to a hat-trick in injury time but his strike came back off the inside of the post.
Feyenoord now have six points from their opening two games, while Go Ahead Eagles are one of four clubs without a point.