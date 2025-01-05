NEC Nijmegen has confirmed the signing of veteran striker Bryan Linssen on a free transfer.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Linssen moved to Japan in 2022 to join Urawa Red Diamonds but his contract expired at the start of the year.
NEC Nijmegen has swooped quickly to bring the experienced striker back to the Netherlands on a contract until the summer of 2026.
Linssen has previously played for Feyenoord, Vitesse, FC Groningen, Heracles Almelo, VVV-Venlo, MVV Maastricht and Fortuna Sittard in the Netherlands.