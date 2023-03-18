According to a report in Belgium, Manchester United and Liverpool are among the clubs looking to sign goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen from Anderlecht.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The 20-year-old is having an excellent campaign since breaking into the Anderlecht line-up and he received his first Netherlands call-up on Friday.
According to Het Laatste Nieuws, Anderlecht are hoping to keep their stopper for another year, but that is looking unlikely at the moment. The Belgian side may need to cash in on their star and there are plenty of clubs circling.
Manchester United and Liverpool are just two of the clubs interested in the Dutchman, who would cost around €10 million. Last summer, former Anderlecht coach Vincent Kompany tried to sign the goalkeeper for Burnley, but the Belgian’s refused to let him go.
Verbruggen joined Anderlecht from NAC Breda in 2020 and has a contract until the summer of 2025.