According to reports in Spain, AZ Alkmaar midfielder Teun Koopmeiners is a target for Liverpool and Sevilla.
Last week, Koopmeiners confirmed there was interest from AS Roma, but the Italian side is not the only club interested in the AZ Alkmaar captain.
AS in Spain is reporting that Sevilla are interested in the 23-year-old and that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has also identified Koopmeiners as a potential replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum. Napoli and Internazionale are also mentioned as possible destinations.
Koopmeiners is contracted until 2023 in Alkmaar. This season he has made 37 appearances, scoring 17 goals and adding seven assists. He currently has one cap for the Netherlands.