According to Eindhovens Dagblad, Liverpool are also seriously interested in signing PSV Eindhoven striker Donyell Malen.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The striker is being seriously linked with Borussia Dortmund, who are looking to replace Manchester United-bound Jadon Sancho.
However, Eindhovens Dagblad reporter Rik Elfrink is reporting that Premier League giants Liverpool are also in the race, along with a number of other clubs.
PSV are yet to receive a bid for the forward but that is expected shortly. The same applies to Denzel Dumfries, who has been linked with Everton and Inter Milan.
Malen has made 116 appearances for PSV, with the 22-year-old scoring 61 times and adding 23 assists.