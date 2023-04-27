Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has heaped praise on Cody Gakpo after their 2-1 win over West Ham United.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Gakpo scored the equaliser before Liverpool went on to defeat West Ham on Wednesday evening.
After the game, Henderson told The Athletic, “Cody has been brilliant for us from the moment he came in,”
“It was a difficult period for us as a team. He is almost the only one who has performed at a consistent level. He’s a great player. He makes a big difference to us in games. Cody is eager to learn and works incredibly hard. I hope he continues this line.”
Gakpo has scored six times in fifteen games for Liverpool since joining the club from PSV in January.